La lista de nominados a los Grammy 2020

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift y Billie Ellish son algunas de las nominadas a los premios.

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos anunció los nominados a los Grammy 2020. La lectura de la nominación fue realizada por la estrella estadounidense Alicia Keys, quién será la conductora de la ceremonia de los premios de la Academia en el 2020. La cantante y rapera Lizzo consiguió ocho nominaciones.

Los Grammy celebrarán su edición número 62 el 26 de enero del 2020 en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.

La lista completa de nominados:

Best pop solo:

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Seven Rings” – Ariana Grande

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Mejor canción country:

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” – Miranda Lambert

“Some Of It” – Performed by Eric Church

“Speechless” – Performed by Dan + Shay

Mejor artista nuevo:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X, Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Mejor álbum de pop tradicional:

“Sí- Andrea Bocelli

“Love” – Michael Bublé

“Look Now” – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“A legendary Christmas” – John Legend

“Walls” – Barbra Streisand

Mejor dúo o grupo:

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Mejor álbum de pop:

“The Lion King” – Beyoncé

“When We all fall Asleep” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Proyect” – Ed Sheeran

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación del año:

“Hey” – Iver BJ Burton

“Bad guy” -Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande H

“Hard place” – H.E.R.

“Talk”- Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflowers” Post Malon

Mejor álbum de electrónica:

LP5- Apparat

No Geography – The Chemical Brothers

Hi This is Flume – Flume

Solace – Rufus du sol

Weather – Tycho

Canción del año:

“Always Remenber Us This Way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

“Bad guy”- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell,

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

“Love” – Taylor Swift

“Norman F**ing rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

“Someone you loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

“Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

Mejor presentación de rock:

Pretty Waste – Bones UK

This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats – Brittany Howard

Woman – Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad – Rival Sons

Mejor presentación de metal:

Astorolus – Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi

Humanice – Death Angel

Bow Down – I Prevail

Unleashed – Killswitch Engage

7empest – Tool

Mejor álbum alternativo:

X 100PRE -Bad Bunny

OASIS – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

INDESTRUCTIBLE – Flor De Toloache

ALMADURA – iLe

EL MAL QUERER – Rosalía

Mejor álbum tropical:

OPUS – Marc Anthony

TIEMPO AL TIEMPO – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

CANDELA – Vicente García

LITERAL – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC – Aymée Nuviola

Mejor álbum latino:

VIDA – Luis Fonsi

11:11 – Maluma

MONTANER – Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz

FANTASIA – Sebastian Yatra

Mejor álbum del año:

I,I – Bon Iver

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL! – Lana del Rey

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT – Ariana Grande

I USED TO KNOW HER – Her

7 – Lil Nas X

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) – Lizzo

FATHER OF THE BRIDE- Vampire Weekend