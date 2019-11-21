La lista de nominados a los Grammy 2020

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift y Billie Ellish son algunas de las nominadas a los premios.
La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos anunció los nominados a los Grammy 2020. La lectura de la nominación fue realizada por la estrella estadounidense Alicia Keys, quién será la conductora de la ceremonia de los premios de la Academia en el 2020. La cantante y rapera Lizzo consiguió ocho nominaciones.
Los Grammy celebrarán su edición número 62 el 26 de enero del 2020 en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.
La lista completa de nominados:
Best pop solo:
“Spirit” – Beyoncé
“Bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Seven Rings” – Ariana Grande
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
Mejor canción country:
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“It All Comes Out In The Wash” – Miranda Lambert
“Some Of It” – Performed by Eric Church
“Speechless” – Performed by Dan + Shay
Mejor artista nuevo:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X, Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Mejor álbum de pop tradicional:
“Sí- Andrea Bocelli
“Love” – Michael Bublé
“Look Now” – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
“A legendary Christmas” – John Legend
“Walls” – Barbra Streisand
Mejor dúo o grupo:
“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Mejor álbum de pop:
“The Lion King” – Beyoncé
“When We all fall Asleep” – Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Proyect” – Ed Sheeran
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación del año:
“Hey” – Iver BJ Burton
“Bad guy” -Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande H
“Hard place” – H.E.R.
“Talk”- Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflowers” Post Malon
Mejor álbum de electrónica:
LP5- Apparat
No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
Hi This is Flume – Flume
Solace – Rufus du sol
Weather – Tycho
Canción del año:
“Always Remenber Us This Way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
“Bad guy”- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell,
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
“Love” – Taylor Swift
“Norman F**ing rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
“Someone you loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
“Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
Mejor presentación de rock:
Pretty Waste – Bones UK
This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats – Brittany Howard
Woman – Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad – Rival Sons
Mejor presentación de metal:
Astorolus – Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi
Humanice – Death Angel
Bow Down – I Prevail
Unleashed – Killswitch Engage
7empest – Tool
Mejor álbum alternativo:
X 100PRE -Bad Bunny
OASIS – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
INDESTRUCTIBLE – Flor De Toloache
ALMADURA – iLe
EL MAL QUERER – Rosalía
Mejor álbum tropical:
OPUS – Marc Anthony
TIEMPO AL TIEMPO – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
CANDELA – Vicente García
LITERAL – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC – Aymée Nuviola
Mejor álbum latino:
VIDA – Luis Fonsi
11:11 – Maluma
MONTANER – Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
FANTASIA – Sebastian Yatra
Mejor álbum del año:
I,I – Bon Iver
NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL! – Lana del Rey
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT – Ariana Grande
I USED TO KNOW HER – Her
7 – Lil Nas X
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) – Lizzo
FATHER OF THE BRIDE- Vampire Weekend