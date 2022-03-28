Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores

0
1

La 94ª entrega de los Oscar se lleva a cabo este domingo 27 de marzo. Todos los nominados y ganadores.

Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores

La 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar se llevó a cabo este domingo 27 de marzo y en lo que es una de veladas más esperadas para la industria del cine. Las grandes estrellas y celebridades regresaron al evento más importante de las premiaciones y producciones destacadas del último año.

Los premios de la Academia tuvieron como sede el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y tuvo por primera vez con tres mujeres en el rol de anfitrionas de la velada: las actrices Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes, y a la intérprete, productora y guionista Amy Schumer.

Este 2022, “The Power of the Dog” consiguió la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (12), seguida por “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) y “West Side Story” (7)

Premios Oscar: la lista de nominados y ganadores

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast
CODA
No mires arriba
Drive My Car
Dune
El método Williams
Licorice Pizza
El callejón de las almas perdidas
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (GANADORA)
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem – Ser los Ricardo
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith – El método Williams (GANADOR)
Denzel Washington – Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain – Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
Nicole Kidman – Ser Los Ricardo
Olivia Colman – La Hija Oscura
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Drive My Car (GANADOR)
Flee
Fue la Mano de Dios
Lunana
La Peor Persona del Mundo

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Jessie Buckley – La hija oscura
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (GANADORA)
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – El método Williams

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda (GANADOR)
Jesse Plemons – El Poder del Perro
J.K. Simmons – Ser los Ricardo
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

El limpiaparabrisas (GANADOR)
AffaisOfTheArt
Bestia
Boxballet
RobinRobin

MEJOR CORTO

The Dress
Alakachuu
The Long Goodbye (GANADOR)
OnMyMind
PleaseHold

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Encanto (GANADORA)
Flee
Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas
Rayay El Último Dragón
Luca

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Ascensión
Attica
Flee
Summer os soul (GANADORA)
Writting with fire

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Audible
LeadMeHome
3 Song For Benazir
The Queen Of Basketball (GANADOR)
When We Where Bullies

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Be Alive – El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
No Time To Die – Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) (GANADORA)
Down to Joy – Belfast (Van Morrison)
Somwhow You Do – Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Coda (GANADORA)
Drive My Car
Dune
La Hija Oscura
The Power of the Dog

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Kenneth Branagh por Belfast (GANADORA)
Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt por La peor persona del mundo
Zach Baylin por Rey Richard: una familia ganadora
Adam McKray, David Sirota por No miren Arriba

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune (GANADORA)
El callejón de las almas perdidas
Macbeth
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune (GANADORA)
Free Guy
Sin tiempo para morir
Shang Chi
Spider-man No Way Home

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast
Dune (GANADOR)
Sin Tiempo para Morir
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

No Mires Arriba
Dune (GANADOR)
Encanto
Madres Paralelas
The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella (GANADORA)
Cyrano
Dune
El callejón de las almas perdidas
El método Williams

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

El Rey de Zamunda
Cruella
Dune
Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADOR)
La Casa Gucci

MEJOR MONTAJE

No Mires Arriba
Dune (GANADORA)
El Método Williams
Tick, Tick… Boom!
The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune (GANADOR)
El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas
La tragedia de Macbeth
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog.

Dejanos tu comentario