Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores

La 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar se llevó a cabo este domingo 27 de marzo y en lo que es una de veladas más esperadas para la industria del cine. Las grandes estrellas y celebridades regresaron al evento más importante de las premiaciones y producciones destacadas del último año.

Los premios de la Academia tuvieron como sede el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y tuvo por primera vez con tres mujeres en el rol de anfitrionas de la velada: las actrices Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes, y a la intérprete, productora y guionista Amy Schumer.

Este 2022, “The Power of the Dog” consiguió la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (12), seguida por “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) y “West Side Story” (7)

Premios Oscar: la lista de nominados y ganadores

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

CODA

No mires arriba

Drive My Car

Dune

El método Williams

Licorice Pizza

El callejón de las almas perdidas

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (GANADORA)

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem – Ser los Ricardo

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith – El método Williams (GANADOR)

Denzel Washington – Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain – Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)

Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas

Nicole Kidman – Ser Los Ricardo

Olivia Colman – La Hija Oscura

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Drive My Car (GANADOR)

Flee

Fue la Mano de Dios

Lunana

La Peor Persona del Mundo

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Jessie Buckley – La hija oscura

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (GANADORA)

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – El método Williams

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda (GANADOR)

Jesse Plemons – El Poder del Perro

J.K. Simmons – Ser los Ricardo

Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

El limpiaparabrisas (GANADOR)

AffaisOfTheArt

Bestia

Boxballet

RobinRobin

MEJOR CORTO

The Dress

Alakachuu

The Long Goodbye (GANADOR)

OnMyMind

PleaseHold

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Encanto (GANADORA)

Flee

Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas

Rayay El Último Dragón

Luca

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Ascensión

Attica

Flee

Summer os soul (GANADORA)

Writting with fire

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Audible

LeadMeHome

3 Song For Benazir

The Queen Of Basketball (GANADOR)

When We Where Bullies

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Be Alive – El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

No Time To Die – Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) (GANADORA)

Down to Joy – Belfast (Van Morrison)

Somwhow You Do – Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Coda (GANADORA)

Drive My Car

Dune

La Hija Oscura

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Kenneth Branagh por Belfast (GANADORA)

Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt por La peor persona del mundo

Zach Baylin por Rey Richard: una familia ganadora

Adam McKray, David Sirota por No miren Arriba

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune (GANADORA)

El callejón de las almas perdidas

Macbeth

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune (GANADORA)

Free Guy

Sin tiempo para morir

Shang Chi

Spider-man No Way Home

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast

Dune (GANADOR)

Sin Tiempo para Morir

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

No Mires Arriba

Dune (GANADOR)

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella (GANADORA)

Cyrano

Dune

El callejón de las almas perdidas

El método Williams

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

El Rey de Zamunda

Cruella

Dune

Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADOR)

La Casa Gucci

MEJOR MONTAJE

No Mires Arriba

Dune (GANADORA)

El Método Williams

Tick, Tick… Boom!

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune (GANADOR)

El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas

La tragedia de Macbeth

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog.